Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St George Church
9546 S. Ewing Avenue
Chicago, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St George Church
9546 S. Ewing Avenue
Chicago, IL
Mary Jane Strus Obituary
Mary Jane Strus (nee Petric), Age 92, of the East Side, Chicago, passed away on September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Joan (the late Jeff) Krillic, John (Debbie) and Michael (Cheryl) Strus; loving grandmother of Patrick (Laura) Krillic, Kevin Krillic, Marty (Becky) Strus, Maggie, Max, Joe and Sarah Strus; caring great-grandmother of Nolan Strus. Dear sister of Dolores (the late William) Wright; dear sister-in-law of the late Harold (the late Jean) Strus, the late Dorothy (the late John) Chavka, the late Virginia Strus and the late Frances (the late Rudy) Novak; adored aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Long time officer of Slovenian Women's Union Branch 16, St. Florian Lodge #44 K.S.K.J. and St. George Seniors. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 am until time of mass at 10:30 am; at St George Church, 9546 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago,IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home, Chicago, IL. (773) 758-8800.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
