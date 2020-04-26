|
Mary Jane Termondt, a longtime resident of Wheaton, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was raised in Oak Park, Illinois, and married her loving husband M. James Termondt in 1953 and knew she had met her life partner. She was an avid artist with a special talent for portraits. She mastered watercolors, oils and charcoal paintings, and her works were displayed at countless galleries and residences throughout the area. She also attended the Art Institute of Chicago. She was a Catherine Graham Room member of Lyric Opera of which she took great joy and truly loved her Lyric family.
She and her husband Jim created the Termondt Family Scholarship Fund at Dominican University, providing financial assistance to students with the cost of higher education. She also worked closely with the Lloyd A. Fry Foundation, Todd Wehr Foundation, Millennium Trust Company and the Walter E. Heller Foundation.
She is survived by her two sons of whom she was so proud: Michael (Sharon) of Ojai, CA and David (Jenna) of Lafayette, CA; and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Jim, Madeleine and Henry. She was a devoted aunt to Robert, Mary Jane, Susan, Marge and Tommy; and she will be greatly missed by her many friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Termondt Family Scholarship Fund at Dominican University, 7900 W. Division, River Forest, Illinois 60305. A memorial will be held in the future to celebrate the life of Mary Jane.
