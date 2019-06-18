|
Mary Jane Tomasovic, nee LoSasso, age 86, of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Emil M. Tomasovic. Devoted mother of Laura Ann (Donna Dykes) Tomasovic, Ralph (Karen) Tomasovic, Susan (Dominic) Fracasso, Terri (Arthur) Molitor and Jean DiPrima. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Mitzina, Scott, Wendy, A.J. (Kyle), Mitchell (Vanessa), Emily, Deanna and Heather. Caring great grandmother of 6. Loving cousin of Joan (John) Condeles, William (Marge) DeVitto, Arthur Roos and her dear cousins from Michigan. Dear best friend of Judy Theisen, Janet Cassin and Pat Melau. Mary was born November 9, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank & Margaret LoSasso and passed away June 15, 2019.
Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 PM until 8:30 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Save-A-Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019