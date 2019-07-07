|
|
Mary Jane (Lacey) Vakili, beloved wife of Nader G. Vakili, relinquished her determined hold on the life she lived with zest, dignity, and notable elegance, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 88, surrounded by her loved ones. A lover of art, music, dance, nature, and intellectual pursuit, she has delighted us with her wit and guided us with her wisdom and sense of social justice. Mary Jane is survived by her husband; three brothers, Tom, Bob, and John Lacey; six children, Zenat (Doug Dobson), Sheila (Joel Mains), David (Ravelle), Blair, Lily (Robert Ellis), and Karl (Holly McCall); ten grandchildren, Rohan, Shannon, Lindsay (Jon Olcott), Galen, Cole, Jordan, Nick, Jane, Claire, and Maisie; and great-grandchild, Wyatt. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Jane's name to Morton Arboretum, National Audubon Society, or American Civil Liberties Union.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019