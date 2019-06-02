Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Mary Jane Valle, nee Sullivan. Age 55, died May 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Mary Jane was the loving wife of Timothy Valle, adoring and devoted mother of Mary Jane Sullivan, and daughter of the late Dr. Robert E. and Mary Jane Sullivan. She was a cherished sister of Maureen (Jim) Piazza, Susan Sullivan, Eileen Williams, Patrick (Shannon), David (Dru) and the late Thomas and Michael (Peggy) Sullivan. Dear daughter-in-law of Nick Valle, Sr. and sister-in-law of Nick Valle, Jr. Mary Jane was a fun loving aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many and will be deeply missed. Visitation Monday, June 3, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to an Education fund for Mary Jane's daughter, Mary Jane Sullivan. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
