Mary Jean Gilliland, nee Hanna, age 94, beloved wife for over 66 years to the late Dalton J. "Jim" Gilliland (2018). Loving mother of Lynn Gilliland (Dennis Morkunas) and Lee (late Carlos) Blanco. Cherished grandmother of Sarah (Gina), Matthew (Siga), Jessica (Matt), Rachael, Christopher (Jill) and Noah. Dearest great-grandmother of Sydney and Rylan. Dear sister of the late Florence Schieben. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Long-time and oldest member of Christ Community Church in Lemont, IL. Visitation Monday, March 2, 2020, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Community Church, 13400 Bell Road, Lemont, IL 60439 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020