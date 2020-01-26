|
|
Memorial visitation for Mary Jean Leidolf (nee Hefner), 88, of Palatine will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine, IL 60067. Inurnment will be held at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Mary Jean was born May 28, 1931 in Trusdell, Wisconsin, and she passed away January 10, 2020 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mary Jean was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas; loving mother of Janet Leidolf, Mark (Gale), Gary (Julie) and Bruce (Terri); dear daughter of the late James and Mary (nee Herr) Hefner; fond sister of Lorraine (late Fred) Kohlndorfer and Carolyn Connor and the late Raymond Hefner. She also had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852 or visit www.kidneyfund.org or to the 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606 or visit www.americanheart.org. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020