Mary "Tooky" Prazak, nee Santi, born Aug. 3, 1951; died Aug. 29, 2020 at Warren Park Health Center, Chicago.
Survivors: father Victor C. Santi of McHenry, IL; daughter Emily and grandson Sebastian Prazak of Highwood, IL; brothers Gino (Melissa) Santi of Genoa City, WI; Michael (Talin) Santi of Naples, FL; Victor A. (Donna) Santi of McHenry; and sister Patricia Santi of Hebron, IL. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews and nine grand nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her mother, Rose Santi in 2018.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. – 1 P.M., on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, followed by a funeral mass. Condolences may be posted at www.colonialmchenry.com