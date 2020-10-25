1/
Mary Jean Rigali
1930 - 2020
Jean Rigali, nee McMahon, 90, passed away suddenly in September. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Noreen McMahon, her husband Joe, her daughter Julie (late Jim) Berrier and brother William (late Angela). She is survived by her much-loved children, Jay (Karen), Bill (Liz) and Jeanne (Mark) DeAlba. She was a cherished Nana to her 11 grandchildren, Amy (Brian), David (Miranda), Lindsay (Nate), Shannon (fiancee Alisha), Joshua (Michelle), Emily (Brian), Samantha (fiancee Joe), Robert, Christine (Mario), Joseph, Michelle (Ryan), and 16 great-grandchildren, Asher, Vera, Hunter, Caleb, Noah, Liam, Maximus, Aria, Olivia, Molly, Miles, Ruby, Fabian, Adrian, Lucia and Holly. They, along with many nieces and nephews and countless friends, will miss her dearly. Born and raised in Oak Park, IL, Jean's life was guided by Faith, Family and Friends. She attended school at Ascension, Trinity High School and Rosary College. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, nana, teacher and friend by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ronald McDonald House, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, IL 60153. A private mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday October 30th. The mass will be live-streamed on YouTube at Jean Rigali Memorial Service. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
live-streamed on YouTube
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
October 24, 2020
My sympathy to the Rigali family. We were neighbors and friends in Westchester. Jean & Joe were wonderful friends , always having great conversation and of course a drink. So sorry for all of the family. Annette Bruce
Annette Bruce
Friend
October 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all Rigalis and their friends.
Jean was a wonderful Godmother to me.
Love Bill and Sandy Atkinson
Bill Atkinson
Family
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
