Jean Rigali, nee McMahon, 90, passed away suddenly in September. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Noreen McMahon, her husband Joe, her daughter Julie (late Jim) Berrier and brother William (late Angela). She is survived by her much-loved children, Jay (Karen), Bill (Liz) and Jeanne (Mark) DeAlba. She was a cherished Nana to her 11 grandchildren, Amy (Brian), David (Miranda), Lindsay (Nate), Shannon (fiancee Alisha), Joshua (Michelle), Emily (Brian), Samantha (fiancee Joe), Robert, Christine (Mario), Joseph, Michelle (Ryan), and 16 great-grandchildren, Asher, Vera, Hunter, Caleb, Noah, Liam, Maximus, Aria, Olivia, Molly, Miles, Ruby, Fabian, Adrian, Lucia and Holly. They, along with many nieces and nephews and countless friends, will miss her dearly. Born and raised in Oak Park, IL, Jean's life was guided by Faith, Family and Friends. She attended school at Ascension, Trinity High School and Rosary College. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, nana, teacher and friend by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ronald McDonald House, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, IL 60153. A private mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday October 30th. The mass will be live-streamed on YouTube at Jean Rigali Memorial Service. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.