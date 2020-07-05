1/
Mary Jean Thompson
1923 - 2020
Mary Jean Thompson, nee Caldwell, age 97, of South Holland, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy E. Thompson. Loving mother of Carolyn (Jack) Denny and Mark (Ashild) Thompson. Devoted grandmother of Brian (Lisa) Denny and Brennan (Amanda) Denny and great-grandmother of Evan, Delia, Kendall, Mason, and Max. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home – South Holland, IL. For further information, please call 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
Homewood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
July 2, 2020
Mary Jean was our neighbor and she graciously let me stay in her guest bedroom when we had my parents' 50th anniversary party in 2018 and our house was full. From that and other visits, I remember her love of sports and music, her sharp mind, and her easy laugh. We her neighbors would also have to admit the grass was always greener on the other (her) side of the "fence." RIP, Mary Jean.
Vera Vander Zee
Neighbor
