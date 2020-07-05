Mary Jean was our neighbor and she graciously let me stay in her guest bedroom when we had my parents' 50th anniversary party in 2018 and our house was full. From that and other visits, I remember her love of sports and music, her sharp mind, and her easy laugh. We her neighbors would also have to admit the grass was always greener on the other (her) side of the "fence." RIP, Mary Jean.

Vera Vander Zee

Neighbor