Van Tuyle , Mary Jean DELAVAN, WI – Mary Jean (Wall) Van Tuyle (91) passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. She is finally free from pain, resting in the arms of Our Lord and reunited with Joe.



She was born in Chicago on July 24, 1927 to Frank and Naomi Wall. After graduating from Mercy High School she briefly attended nursing school. In 1947, she married Joe, the love of her life. They were married for 70 years.



She taught tailoring and academics in the inner-city Chicago Public Schools for 25 years. During those years, Jean and Joe attended night school together at Roosevelt University, Chicago, earning their Teaching Certificates in 1965.



Jean had a keen sense of humor and she loved traveling, music and dancing, family parties and talent shows, wintering with friends and family in Marco Island, FL.



Chicagoans Joe and Jean took annual family vacations to Assembly Park on Lake Delavan, WI, from 1965 until 2005, when they made Assembly Park their permanent residence.



She was devoted to our Blessed Mother. She loved being with her family and instilled values, morals and a strong work ethic in her children and grandchildren, by living examples of loving family, God, and country, while practicing her faith.



Jean is survived by her children: Robert (Anna Brown) Van Tuyle; Patricia (John) LaBella; Sharon (deceased Herb) Bedell; Linda (Kevin) Mulcrone; Carol Van Tuyle (Jeff Webb); Mary Kathryn (Robert) Salo; and Jean (Jeff) LaMarre; daughter-in-law, Dielene Van Tuyle; 23 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild; a large extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Van Tuyle Sr. and a son, Joseph Jr.



Thanks to so many doctors, nurses, therapists, EMTs and aids over the years, and to all of us who helped with Mom, especially to Carol and Jeff, Chelsea Farinas, Jimmy Reardon, Dr. Hobbs and the staff of Lakeland Hospital for their special care of Jean.



In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to:



The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of WI, Inc..PO BOX 324, Menasha , WI 54952, [email protected], 920-733-3077;



Neurofibromatosis Midwest, 473 Dunham Rd, Suite 3, St. Charles, IL 60174,



630-945-3562;



Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Rd., Homewood, IL, 60430, (708)798-9171



Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan WI. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary