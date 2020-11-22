Mary Jeanne DuCharme (nee Boland) succumbed to cancer in the comfort of her longtime home, with family by her side, on the morning of November 19th, 2020, at the age of 85. Mary was born to Charles and Mary Boland in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on August 31st, 1935. Engaged to a solider, she weathered a year and a half with her fiancé in Korea, and celebrated his homecoming with their marriage and the subsequent arrival of their four beloved children. They built a home in Evanston, Illinois with a strong foundation of love and Catholic faith. She became a pillar in the community in her parish at first St. Nick's and then later St. Mary's, and as a librarian at Pope John XXIII School for 20 years time. To know Mary was to adore her, and she was adored by many. She is first survived by her doting husband, Gordon, leaving behind a void that will be impossible to fill. She is also survived by her four children Michael (Nancy) DuCharme, Charlene (Bob) Hillman, Kevin (Kim) DuCharme) and JoEllyn (Mark) Martinez, and five grandchildren Dani (Tom), Chris (Kate), Evan (Mandy), Alex and Anne Marie and one great-grandson, Camden. She will be interred at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois on November 23rd, 2020 after a small private mass at 10am due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pope John XXIII School, 1120 Washington Street, Evanston, IL 60202.
