Mary Jill Wolf, nee Burke, of Chicago. Beloved wife of James Wolf. Dear mother of Jamie (Ann-Marie), Caroline (Tom) Mansour, John (Kristi), Katharine (Thomas "Ben") Dunn, Daniel (Katie), and Edward Wolf. Loving grandmother of Nora, Joseph, Emma, Burke, Ava, Olivia, Jack, Nolan, Charlotte, Rory, and Jim. Devoted sister of Edward (Julie) Burke, Carol Sexton, the late William Burke, the late Jane Bryne, and the late Donna Fitzpatrick. Brother-in-law of John Fitzpatrick. Aunt of many nieces and nephews, friend of many. Mary Jill taught within the gifted program at Hibbard Elementary School in Chicago for many years. She was a devout member of St. Mary of the Woods Parish. Visitation, 9:30 AM, Tuesday, January 28, St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646, until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jill's name may be made to . Funeral info 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020