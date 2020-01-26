Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church,
7033 N Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church,
7033 N Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jill Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jill Wolf Obituary
Mary Jill Wolf, nee Burke, of Chicago. Beloved wife of James Wolf. Dear mother of Jamie (Ann-Marie), Caroline (Tom) Mansour, John (Kristi), Katharine (Thomas "Ben") Dunn, Daniel (Katie), and Edward Wolf. Loving grandmother of Nora, Joseph, Emma, Burke, Ava, Olivia, Jack, Nolan, Charlotte, Rory, and Jim. Devoted sister of Edward (Julie) Burke, Carol Sexton, the late William Burke, the late Jane Bryne, and the late Donna Fitzpatrick. Brother-in-law of John Fitzpatrick. Aunt of many nieces and nephews, friend of many. Mary Jill taught within the gifted program at Hibbard Elementary School in Chicago for many years. She was a devout member of St. Mary of the Woods Parish. Visitation, 9:30 AM, Tuesday, January 28, St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646, until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jill's name may be made to . Funeral info 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -