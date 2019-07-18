Mary Jo Abel, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services. She was 84 years old. She was born on August 24, 1934, in Wewoka, Oklahoma to George and Audrey Sisney. Mary Jo was a long time resident of Oak Park, IL, where she loved and raised her family, before moving to Wisconsin. She received her Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree in California and moved to Chicago in the late 1950's, to start her nursing career in obstetrics and eventually in geriatrics. Mary Jo loved birds and plants and became very knowledgeable in both. She also loved to sew and knit, and always made some outstanding costumes for all of us at Halloween time. Mary Jo has touched the hearts of so many in her life, she will truly be missed.



Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Dr. Stuart Abel, and her daughter Linda Broccolo.



She is survived by her son, Stuart (Dawn) Abel of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Christopher Abel and Brittany Abel; great-grandson, Tyler Reilly; stepsons, Gordon Abel, and Mark (Judy) Abel; granddaughter, Catherine Abel; son-in-law, Joseph Broccolo and her brother, Ron Wackford.



Memorials of remembrance may be made to the .



