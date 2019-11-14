|
|
(nee Gannon) 60, found peace early Tuesday, November 12th.
She was a loving wife to Jim Brennan for 37 phenomenal years. Together they raised Danielle (Andy) Oehme and Patrick Brennan. Cherished grandmother of Jackson Oehme and Bobbi Butkus-Brennan. Forever remembered as a best friend to her four siblings, Deborah (Dan) Klahn, Dennis (Diane) Gannon, Thomas (late Tracey) Gannon, and Patty (Tom) Meyer. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Beloved daughter of the late Patsy and Tom Gannon. Her wonderful spirit, strength, joy and life will be celebrated with a visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 Central Park Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral Info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019