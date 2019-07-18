|
|
Mary Jo Davia, (nee: Faloona) at rest July 15th, 2019. Loving wife of Tully R. Davia for 48 years. Devoted mother of Raymond (Erin) Davia, Alison (Brian) Kelly, Megan (Dr. Allen) Mikhail and Lauren (William) Samuel. Cherished grandmother of Alannah, Finbar, Aaron, Isabella, Meredith, Tess and Gwen. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Rita Faloona. Sister of Dan (late Mary Pat) Faloona, Nancy (Ken) Klausner, Peggy (Steve) Brooker and Kerry (Michael) Hayden. Loving godmother of Kathy (Fred) Gundy. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation Saturday July 20th from
9 am - 12 noon at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (). Funeral and Interment private. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019