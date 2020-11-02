Mary Jo Harkins, nee Arundel; Devoted wife of the late John; Loving mother of John (Jenny), Mary (Mike) Geraghty, and Eileen (Mike) Perry; Proud Mimi of Caitlin, Ryan, Grace, Tierney, Brendan, Maeve, Ellie, Caroline, Erin, Mikey, Jack, Tommy, and Joey; Beloved sister of Billy Arundel, Jimmy (Mariclare) Arundel, Tommy (Cheryl) Arundel, and Patty (Keith) Burchette; Dear sister-in-law of Barbara (late Pete) Axell, late Sr. Kathleen O.P., Mary (late Jerry) Wolf, Bridget (late Bob) Hoggatt, and Lilly (John) Cannon; Cherished aunt, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Avenue, Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m.; A live stream of the mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/harkins
; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com