Mary Jo Murphy, nee Spalding, 85. Adored wife of 67 years to Daniel Murphy Sr., retired CPD. Loving mother of Daniel Jr. (Evelyn), James (Margi), Steven (Beth), Michael (Lisa), Paul (Donna), Thomas (Judy) , Mary Beth (Alex) Sanchez, and Robert (Maria) Murphy. Devoted grandmother of fourteen and great-grandmother of six. Adored daughter of the late Frances and Herbert Spalding. Sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 10 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, until time of the Memorial Service at 2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019