Mary Jo Noonan, retired Lyons Township Clerk and former owner of the Des Plaines Valley News, passed away September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John C. Noonan. Loving mother of Robert (Lori) Noonan. Devoted grandmother of Daniel, Kevin, and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Lucille (late Agostino) Alagna, the late Joseph (Marilyn) Naponiello, and Christopher (Deborah) Naponiello. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Interment was held privately. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558 for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 28th at 11am. All guests must register for Mass at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-mary2
by Thursday, November 26th. Please arrive a few minutes early to check in and be seated. Unregistered guests will not be permitted into church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, PO Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187-0508 or online at www.ibvm.us
