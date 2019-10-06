|
|
Mary Jo Nyhan nee Wolfe, age 81, of Winnetka. Beloved wife to the late John C. Nyhan. Loving mother to John Patrick (Kristine) Nyhan and Shannon Marie Nyhan. Adoring grandmother to Laura Nyhan. Caring aunt to Richard P. (Michelle) Wolfe III. Dear daughter to the late Richard P. Wolfe Sr. and Margaret nee O'Brien. Kind sister to the late Richard P. (Shirley) Wolfe Jr.
Mary Jo was born and raised in Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Bridgeport. She was a former resident of South Shore and Beverly. She spent her last forty years as a member of Saints Faith Hope and Charity Parish in Winnetka. Mary Jo graduated from Clarke College and earned her Masters in History from Loyola University. She worked for the Chicago Public Schools for forty seven years finishing as principal of Arts of Living School. She retired in 2005. Mary Jo was a cherished and beloved friend to many and stayed connected with all those she met throughout her life. She was a phone warrior making sure she connected with friends and family every day. She relished the opportunity to organize dinners, plan parties, and bring people together. She spent her life traveling the world quenching her thirst to see new places. She couldn't help but make new friends everywhere she went. She inspired all of us to get out and explore. Her enthusiasm for new adventures, hilarious travel stories, and one liners will be missed. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, leaving in procession to Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope, and Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, Illinois 60093. Internment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660 or Cristo Rey, 1852 W. 22nd Place, Chicago, Illinois 60608.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019