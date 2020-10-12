On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Mary Jo O'Connor, loving aunt and great-aunt, passed away at Joliet Area Hospice, at the age of 88.



Mary Jo was born on March 12, 1932, in Chicago, Il. She was the youngest of five children born to William and Mary O'Connor and was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers William, Thomas and Joseph and sister Margaret. She is survived by her five nieces, two nephews and many great nieces and nephews.



With a BA in Biology from St. Xavier University and an MS in Physics from Chicago State University, Mary Jo became a Biology and Physics teacher in Chicago. She taught at Fenger, Whitney Young, Lindblom, and Juarez High Schools, had summer internships at the Fermilab and volunteered at The Morton Arboretum.



Mary Jo's true passion was teaching and sharing her love of biology and physics. She never stopped trying to further her education and learn new things, including working towards her pilots license. She loved laughter, reading, Notre Dame football and spending time at Saddle Lake, MI, with family, friends and all animals, especially her dogs. She was generous to those in need.



During her last eight years, Mary Jo lived in Marian Village, a Franciscan Community, and was an active volunteer in the Catholic community.



A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, 13030 W 143rd St, Homer Glen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, Il 60431.





