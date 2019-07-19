|
Mary Jo Talsma (nee Ludwig), age 75, of Byron, IL, formerly of Oak Park and Dolton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL, surrounded by her family. She was born October 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (nee Hodge) Ludwig.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019