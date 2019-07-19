Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Mary Jo Talsma


1943 - 2019
Mary Jo Talsma Obituary
Mary Jo Talsma (nee Ludwig), age 75, of Byron, IL, formerly of Oak Park and Dolton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL, surrounded by her family. She was born October 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (nee Hodge) Ludwig.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
