Mary Jo Tongue nee Nolan, age 73, late of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late John D. Tongue. Loving Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Ward) Nolan. Dear sister of Patricia (late James) Roach and the late Joseph (Ann) Nolan. Cherished aunt to 12 nieces and nephews. Great aunt to 33. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Tuesday July 28, from 9 am until time of prayers at 10:30 am, then to St. Joseph Church for an 11 am Mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com
or call 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.