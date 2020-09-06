Moran, Mary Joan (nee Gaynor), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Moran, Jr. Dear mother of Shawn M. (Phil) Moran-Yockey and the late Patrick F. Moran; grandmother of Johnathan "Jack" P. Yockey. Dear sister, aunt and friend.
Services: Roadside service and interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Monday, September 7, 2010 at 9:15a .m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
.