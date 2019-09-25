Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
735 N. State St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
735 N. State St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mary Joan Range Obituary
Mary Joan Range, nee Stegman, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Range, MD; beloved mother of Margaret Mary (T. Mark Maybell), Mary Grace, Susan Mary, Elizabeth Mary (Terrence Kiely), Anne Mary (Craig "Buck" Barclay), Benjamin James, and the late Charles Laurence (Rebecca Burton); proud grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of one; friend of many. Founding Member of the Beverly Film Society and Beverly Montessori School. Junior Great Books Leader in Beverly, Grade School Picture Lady in Palos Park, Member of Palos Park Service League and Library Board. Docent at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Enjoyed living in the city of Chicago! Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610 until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at Homewood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 600 Ridge Rd., Homewood, IL 60430. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your personal choice. For info. 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
