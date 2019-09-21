|
|
Mary Joan Sakach (nee Barry), loving wife of John M. Sakach for 58 years, passed away peacefully at their home on September 18, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1940 to Paul O. and Rita Jane (Murray) Barry and pre-deceased by her brother Thomas (Sara) Barry. Beloved mother to Steve (Debra), Mike (Diane), Laura (John) Gambla, and Katie (Bart McCartin) Sakach. Revered grandmother of Elena and Julia Sakach; Connor, Christian and Timothy Gambla; and Nathaniel (Dy) Welch. Caring aunt of Paul and Kelsey Barry and GG (great grandmother) of Aedan and Aymery Welch)
Mary Joan was raised in Elmhurst and resided in Glen Ellyn. While raising her four children, she matriculated law school and practiced in Downers Grove. {insert services data} In lieu of flowers, donations to . Visitation Sunday 3 PM - 6 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Funeral Monday 9:15 AM Prayers at the Funeral Home. Procession to St. James the Apostle Church 480 S. Park Blvd. in Glen Ellyn, mass will be held at 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 21, 2019