Mary Joan Smith, nee G'Sell, late of Homewood, IL, age 88. Returned to eternal life at 12:28 p.m. on April 14, 2020. An accomplished and self-taught artist in paints and watercolors, she sold fine fragrances at Marshall Fields for twenty years, where she distinguished herself with multiple awards for superior customer service. She is preceded in death by her truly beloved husband of over 50 years, Justin Francis, and her adored parents, James and Margaret. She is survived by her beloved children, Barbara (Edward), Stephen and Kurt. Sister, Beverley (Clarence) Lanzrath, sister-in-law Gail (the late Joseph) Burns. Also survived by numerous other relatives in Indianapolis, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Due to the current health crisis, a private family Funeral Service will be held immediately. A Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Church in Homewood will be scheduled in the future. Please check with tews-ryanfh.com for updates or call 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020