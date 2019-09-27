Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd.
Westchester, IL
View Map
Mary John Kouchis Obituary
Mary J. Kouchis, age 84, of Woodridge. Beloved wife of the late Sam Spiro Kouchis. Loving mother of Nicholas (Nia) Kouchis, M.D. Devoted grandmother of Mary Margaret and Spero Kouchis. Cherished sister of Antigone (late Steve) Stavrakis and the late Dr. Themistocles Diamandis. Dear aunt to many. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday September 29th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Family and friends to meet Monday September 30th at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 for funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Apostles Church Roof Building Fund would be appreciated. Funeral home phone 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
