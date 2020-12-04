Sister Mary John Zielinski (Geraldine Zielinski), SSND, 90. Born in Chicago, IL on December 13, 1929. Died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Resurrection Life Center, Chicago. Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 68 years. Served in Wisconsin and Illinois as Printer, Cook, Professional Maintenance Supervisor, Engineer, and Plant Consultant for 56 years and as Minister of Prayer and Presence at Academy of Our Lady, Marian Village in Homer Glen and Resurrection Life Center in Chicago for 17 years. Beloved daughter of the late Julian and Sophia (nee Firling) Zielinski. Predeceased by her twin brother Jerome, Irving, Edward, Leonard and Daniel Zielinski, Josephine Kulczinski, Lorraine Piatkowski and Alvina Zielinski. Loving aunt of Mike (Emily) Piatkowski and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Faithful, loyal and loving friend to countless Sisters, colleagues and friends. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SSND Retirement Fund 345 Belden Hill Rd. Wilton, CT 06897-3898. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home. Info (773) 233-0551. Sign the guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
