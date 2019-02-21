Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bohmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Jonella Bohmann R.S.M.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Mary Jonella Bohmann R.S.M. Obituary
Sister Mary Jonella Bohmann, R.S.M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 68 years. Devoted daughter of the late Hildegard nee Thielen & Clarence Bohmann. Cherished sister of Agnes (Wayne) Clark, Tom (Toni) Bohmann, Jerry Bohmann, Barbara Adsit, Dan (Judie) Bohmann, & the late Joseph Bohmann & John Bohmann. Loving aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Saturday at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago from 9:00 am until 10:15 am with a Welcoming at 8:30 am. Mass of Christian burial Saturday at 10:30 am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.