A memorial service for Mary Babinetz Meeko, who went on to be with our Lord on Oct. 23, 2018, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th St., N. Catasauqua, PA.
Joseph John Meeko passed away on Dec. 8, 2009, at which time a memorial service was not able to come together. Joe will also be remembered at this service.
Joseph Meeko passed away June 4, 2005 & a memorial service was held on Aug. 6, 2005; however, THIS memorial service will truly be a MEEKO FAMILY CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Mary, Joey & Joe !!! Please come to the service to celebrate their lives & also have the opportunity to share your memories.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made toward the MEEKO FAMILY AWARDS which benefits Catasauqua High School graduating Seniors in (6) different award categories & have been sponsored by the Family since 2005. Checks should be mailed to PO BOX 1, Catasauqua, PA 18032 & made payable to Diane Meeko or Zachary Leddy.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019