Peacefully at rest April 27,2020 at age 101. Preceded in death by husband Florian, mother Josephine, sisters and brother-in-laws Jean and Frank Kopack and Julia and Paul Klopp and five sisters in law and eight brothers in law. Survived by daughters Geri Roman(Dan),Judy Taylor (Mark), grandchildren Sebastian Roman (Meghan), Meredith Tober(Bradley), Kara Taylor, Lexi Grinstead (Matt), great grandchildren Jack Roman and Bradley Tober jr. as well as sisters-in-law Delores Kaczmarski (the late Leonard) and many nieces and nephews and their families. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery at later date. Memorial donations of masses or charity most appreciated..





