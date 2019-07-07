|
|
Mary Joyce DiCola nee O'Keefe, age 77, of Northfield, IL. Beloved wife of Salvatore John 'Sam' DiCola. Loving mother of John (Becky) DiCola, Katie (D.J.) Bessey, Claire (Chris) Clark, and Anne DiCola. Proud grandmother of Eloise, Peter, Matilda, and Calvin DiCola; Salvatore, Ramona, and Sabrina Bessey. Dear sister of Bill and Tom O'Keefe. Loving aunt and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saint Philip the Apostle Church in Divine Mercy Parish, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, P.O. Box 697 Breckenridge, CO 80424 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 11, 2019