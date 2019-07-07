Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Mary DiCola
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Philip the Apostle Church in Divine Mercy Parish
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Philip the Apostle Church in Divine Mercy Parish
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DiCola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Joyce DiCola


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joyce DiCola Obituary
Mary Joyce DiCola nee O'Keefe, age 77, of Northfield, IL. Beloved wife of Salvatore John 'Sam' DiCola. Loving mother of John (Becky) DiCola, Katie (D.J.) Bessey, Claire (Chris) Clark, and Anne DiCola. Proud grandmother of Eloise, Peter, Matilda, and Calvin DiCola; Salvatore, Ramona, and Sabrina Bessey. Dear sister of Bill and Tom O'Keefe. Loving aunt and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saint Philip the Apostle Church in Divine Mercy Parish, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, P.O. Box 697 Breckenridge, CO 80424 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now