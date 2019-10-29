Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Drive
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Drive
Chicago, IL
(nee McHugh), of Western Springs. Beloved wife and best friend of the late John C. (Jack); loving mother of Sean (Margie), Marty (Courtney), Kathy (Kevin) Cooney, Julie (Greg) Johnson, Neil (Joanie) and the late Mary Therese; loving grandmother of John (Madison), Packy (Daniella), Tara, Brian, Colin, Kevin, Jack, Danny, Maeve, Liam, Lally, Matt, Jacquelyn, Caroline, Brendan, Davoren, Hayden and Declan; Daughter of the late Julia (Lally) and Martin McHugh of County Galway, Ireland; Preceded by her brother, Patrick (Jean) Brendan McHugh. Sister-in-law of the late Robert and Alice Burke; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mom was a former grade school teacher and proud graduate of Mercy High School and St. Xavier University. She loved her family and friends, her White Sox and Fighting Irish, and her five decades on Little Twin Lake, MI. Visitation Wednesday 10-11 a.m. Lying in state at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Drive, Chicago Illinois. Mass at 11 am, Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mary's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation http://www.cff.org/chapters/grillinois/) 150 North Michigan Avenue, # 150, Chicago 60601 or the LuMind Foundation (http://lumindfoundation.org/) 225 Cedar Hill Street, 3200, Marlborough, MA 01752. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002. www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
