Mary Justine Karnick (nee Franklin) 87 years young, died suddenly, surrounded by her six children, at home as she desired. Mary was an avid reader and bowler. She was a sweet soul, faithful kind and caring to everyone she met.
Now in the arms of God, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas, her parents Robert G. and Margaret (nee Fraser) Franklin, her siblings Roberta, Hilda "Tommy" (George) McGann, Helene (Jack) Erhart, Lorraine (Ray) Quinlan, Robert "Bud" (Betty) Franklin, Elizabeth (Thomas) Gross, and Noel. Also preceded in death by her beloved grandson Thomas Christopher Karnick, precious niece Mary Clare Karnick, her in- laws Charles and Mary (Hinchy) Karnick, Charles, Patricia (Bill) Sherlock, and Kevin (Mary) Karnick.
Mary is survived by her six loving children Paula, Janine (Russ) Piagentini, Robert (Susan), Mary (Martin) McGovern, Thomas (Brenda), Brian (Susan) Nineteen Grandchilden: Matthew (Patricia), Gregory, Lauren (Todd), Danielle (Nick), Elise, Lisa (Steven), Alex (Alexandra), Theresa (Colin), Martin, Ryan, Erin, Megan, Kaitlyn, Teagan, Owen, Charlie, Emily (Emily) and James. Her sister Anne Marie (the late Warren) Myers, her sisters-in-law Marguerite, Patricia (the late John) Karnick, Judith (the late Robert) Karnick, Sandra (the late Robert) Franklin, brother-in-law James (Susan) Karnick. Eleven Great grandchildren: Margaret, Maureen, Meredith, Antonia, Anthony, Brayden, Mason, Jameson, Luca, Maclan and Olive.
Mary is also survived by her many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly as well as her life- long friends, many from the West Side of Chicago.
Mary held her family and friends near to her heart and enjoyed spending time with everyone. She hosted every holiday and family get together throughout the years.
Up until the time of her death she remained quick witted and independent, living in her home, active and involved in every aspect of our lives. She was an avid Jeopardy fan and knew almost all the answers on every show. She once tried out for the Wheel of Fortune which she loved as well. She loved to bowl and had the highest average in her league in 2019.
We will dearly miss our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherish the time we had with her.
Visitation, Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave, Norridge, IL. 60706 from 3-7p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass and Burial Private.
In lieu of flowers, Mary supported Mercy Home
and the BVM's.