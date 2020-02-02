Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Mary K. Sprinkle

Mary K. Sprinkle Obituary
Mary K. Sprinkle (nee Lynn), age 65, of Baraboo, WI, formerly of Willow Springs, IL. Beloved wife of William C. Sprinkle for a wonderful 37 years. Dear sister of John (Robin) Lynn and Tim (Norma) Lynn. Cherished sister-in-law and aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents John and Bernice Lynn. Mary was devoted to her basset hound, Stanley. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing on the shoreline of her home on the Wisconsin River, crocheting, cooking, and was a devoted Cubs fan. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, February 3rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM. Interment private. Service Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
