Mary Katherine Boylan, beloved daughter of the late John and Loretta Boylan; loving sister of the late Margaret "Rita", John Patrick (Patricia C.), Robert (Arlene) and Bill (Gerry) Boylan; dear aunt of Jack (Judy), Bill (Leanne), Mary P. "Minne" (Dan) Gaffney, Loretta (Tony) Gonzalez, Robert (Carol), Diane Carnery, Tony and the late Michael (Kim) Boylan; dearest great and great great aunt of many. Mary K. was a devoted fan of Cary Grant. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.