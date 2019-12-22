Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
7300 Division St
River Forest, IL
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
7300 Division St.
River Forest, IL
Mary Katherine Pontikes Obituary
Mary Katherine Pontikes, age 54, of Lombard, beloved sister of Evelyn Burdick, Sandra Saldaña and the late Steven Pontikes, and proud and loving aunt of Andrew Burdick and Alex and Spencer Saldaña, died peacefully at Rush University Medical Center in the care of her sisters on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer and unexpected complications. She was preceded in death by her brother Steven, and her mother and father Merlyn and George Pontikes. Visitation, Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Grace Lutheran Church Sunday School Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
