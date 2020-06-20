Mary Katherine Redmann; loving wife of Delbert Redmann; daughter of the late C. Benjamin and Dorothy Burgess; loving mother of Katherine Wood and Marysue Redmann and grandmother of Jonathon and Krista Redmann; cherished sister of Scott Burgess. She was a resident of Park Ridge and a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church for more than 60 years. For many years, she volunteered at and then eventually managed The Treasure Chest, the church's resale store. She was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Huguenot Society and The PEO Organization. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store