Mary Kathleen Doheny, 79 of Lake Forest, formerly of Elk Grove Village was born November 7, 1939 in Chicago to Edward and Elsie (Ascherl) Sanaghan and passed away suddenly September 29, 2019. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Doheny; loving mother of Coleen (Sven) Bley, Katie (fiancé Mike Mangan) Doheny, John (Bridgette) Doheny and Maureen (Pete Jansons) Doheny; cherished grandmother of Doyle, Quinton, Julia and Tessa Bley, Thomas, Mary, Margaret and Jack Doheny and Maxwell Jansons and dear sister of Kenneth (Mary) Sanaghan, Michael (Janice) Sanaghan and Edward (Nancy) Sanaghan Jr. Faithful, kind and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and a loving and unwavering friend to many. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, October 5 at 11:15 AM at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove Village for a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019