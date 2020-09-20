Mary Kathryn Cumming, 80, died September 15, 2020 in Medford, Oregon due to complications of emphysema. She was born August 21, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph Wilfred Cumming and Kathryn Clara (Baker) Cumming.



Mary graduated from Lakewood High School, class of 1958. Following graduation, she attended Kent State University and joined Delta Zeta sorority. She graduated with a B.A. in History in 1962. She proudly worked as a senior tax specialist in the comptroller's department for Ohio Bell in Cleveland and was promoted in 1985 to Ameritech in Chicago. She continued to be an active, lifelong member of the Delta Zeta sorority and was honored with the Order of the Golden Rose, commemorating 50 years of membership.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Bruce Gordon Cumming. She is survived by son Montgomery Bruce Zukowski and his wife Jane Hager Anderson; daughter Lolita Natasha (Zukowski) Mannik and her husband Thomas Lee Mannik; grandchildren Anastasia Olga Zukowski, Shay Asher Mannik, and Viktor Toomas Mannik; David Lee Zukowski, the father of her children; and loyal dog Rosie 2.



A memorial service will be planned at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Cleveland, Ohio when the pandemic abates. Those who wish to pay tribute to Mary in a special way may make a contribution in her memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 North 2nd Street, Ashland, Oregon 97520.





