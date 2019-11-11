|
|
Mary Kay Laurent nee Gaspar, age 60, of Evanston, IL. Beloved wife of James Edward "Jim" Laurent. Loving mother of Nina Laurent; stepmother of Jesse (Jill) Laurent. Dear sister of George (Inessa) Gaspar, Jim (Pam) Gaspar, Barbara (Mark) Sahady, and Alex (Mary Jane) Gaspar. Fond sister-in-law of Sue Solmon and the late Larry (Becky) Laurent. Devoted daughter of the late Anthony and Nina Gaspar nee Eliopoulos. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday November 13, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Visitation Thursday November 14, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at S.S. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orthodox Christian Mission Center, 220 Mason Manatee Way, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019