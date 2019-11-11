Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Mary Kay Laurent Obituary
Mary Kay Laurent nee Gaspar, age 60, of Evanston, IL. Beloved wife of James Edward "Jim" Laurent. Loving mother of Nina Laurent; stepmother of Jesse (Jill) Laurent. Dear sister of George (Inessa) Gaspar, Jim (Pam) Gaspar, Barbara (Mark) Sahady, and Alex (Mary Jane) Gaspar. Fond sister-in-law of Sue Solmon and the late Larry (Becky) Laurent. Devoted daughter of the late Anthony and Nina Gaspar nee Eliopoulos. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday November 13, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Visitation Thursday November 14, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at S.S. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orthodox Christian Mission Center, 220 Mason Manatee Way, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019
