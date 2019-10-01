Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
More Obituaries for Mary Masco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kay Masco


1949 - 2019
Mary Kay Masco (nee Raymond), age 69, a resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago and River Grove, IL, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born November 26, 1949 in Chicago and attended Our Lady of Angels School.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
