Mary Kay Masco (nee Raymond), age 69, a resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago and River Grove, IL, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born November 26, 1949 in Chicago and attended Our Lady of Angels School.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019