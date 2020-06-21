Mary Kay Wuertz. nee Hansen, 84 of Indian Head Park was welcomed into God's Kingdom June 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzeheimer's and recently Covid 19. Originally of Clinton, IA and the only child of the late Ray and Bernice Hansen, she attended St. Norbert's college and was their first Homecoming queen. It was there she met her husband of 62 years and is survived by Peter Michael Wuertz. Devoted mother to Christopher Wuertz, M.D. of St. Louis, Missouri and Peter (Michele) Wuertz, M.D. of Barrington, IL. Loving grandmother to Natalie and Nina. Cherished Aunt to Art Duffy, Tim (Carol) Duffy, Eileen (John) Broderick, and Kevin (Kathy) Duffy. Dear Sister-in-law to the late Art and Catherine Duffy. Cherished friend to Joan Magee, the late Louetta O'Conner, Frank (Renee) Panico, Sue Panico, and many more friends, cousins, and family. The family wishes to thank those dear to Mary Kay and will invite them to celebrate her life in the future. Please sign the guest book so we can contact you.





