Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian
Oak Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian
Oak Park, IL
Kelleher, Mary "Maureen" nee O'Leary, 96. Native of Breahig, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland; wife of the late David J. Kelleher; mother of Kathleen (Dean) Rogers, Noreen (the late Alan) Cassidy, Eileen (the late Barry) Tinley, and the late David P. Kelleher; sister to the late Sheila O'Connor, the late Paddy O'Connor, the late Eily Burke, the late Johnny O'Leary, the late Martin O'Leary, the late Kathleen Hartnett, and Dennie (Philomena) O'Leary of Ireland. Grandmother to Maureen, Claire (John), Dean, Megan, Mary Kate, Kevin, Nora and Brian; great-grandmother to Lucy and Jamie. Beloved aunt to many. Visitation on Monday, February 11th, at 11:30 AM, followed by a mass at 12:30 PM at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian, Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 150 N. Michigan, Suite 1550, Chicago 60601.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
