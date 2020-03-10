Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church

Mary Klish

Mary Klish Obituary
Mary Klish (nee Majda), age 108, beloved wife of the late John Klish; loving mother of Cynthia Aranda, John (HeideMarie) and Melanie (William) Ehrhart; cherished grandmother of 7; proud great grandmother of 11; devoted daughter of the late Katherine and Jacob Majda; dear sister, aunt and friend to many. Visitation Thursday 8:30 A.M. until time of prayers at 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
