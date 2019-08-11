|
|
Mary L. Beckett nee Hanlon. "Ireland Proud". Beloved wife of the late John J. Beckett, Sr. Loving mother of Penny (Lee), John Jr. "Duke" (Sharon), Bridget (Lee), Shawn (Kathy) & Cindy (John). Cherished grandmother of 10. Proud great grandmother & great-great grandmother of many. Dear sister of the late Frank Hanlon & the late Margaret Pent. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Mary was in the U.S. Student Nurse Corps during WWII. She began her career as a Registered Nurse at Englewood & Little Company of Mary Hospitals. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019