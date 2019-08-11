Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
MARY L. BECKETT

MARY L. BECKETT Obituary
Mary L. Beckett nee Hanlon. "Ireland Proud". Beloved wife of the late John J. Beckett, Sr. Loving mother of Penny (Lee), John Jr. "Duke" (Sharon), Bridget (Lee), Shawn (Kathy) & Cindy (John). Cherished grandmother of 10. Proud great grandmother & great-great grandmother of many. Dear sister of the late Frank Hanlon & the late Margaret Pent. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Mary was in the U.S. Student Nurse Corps during WWII. She began her career as a Registered Nurse at Englewood & Little Company of Mary Hospitals. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
