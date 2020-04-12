|
|
Mary L. Brault of Northbrook IL, formerly of Park Ridge, IL and Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, after a long illness. Mary was born in Chicago on January 6, 1934, to James and Eva Meyers Landrigan. Mary grew up in Oak Park and attended St. Giles and Trinity High School and graduated from Rosary College where she majored in mathematics. In 1958, she married Jerome J. Brault who was the love of her life. Mary and Jerry lived in Oak Park until 1968 when they moved to Park Ridge. They raised their six children there and became active members of the Park Ridge community and of Mary, Seat of Wisdom parish. For many years they were members of Park Ridge Country Club where Mary perfected her golf game. She served as the President of the Chicago Women's District Golf Association for many years and she continued to play through retirement at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, CA and Big Foot Country Club in Fontana, WI.
Mary and Jerry travelled the world together and visited all seven continents. But the highlight of their travels was the private Mass in 1992 with His Holiness John Paul II in his personal chapel in the Vatican with their daughter Eva.
Mary and Jerry loved a good party and they were legendary entertainers. From the family picnics at Wonder Lake and Lake Geneva, to the Christmas parties in Park Ridge, the Gold Coast and Lake Geneva, to Couples Club with their childhood friends, their dinners and celebrations were festive and lively, and always with an element of surprise. Mary and Jerry were married for 53 wonderful years until Jerry's death in 2011.
Mary had many other interests. She was an avid bridge player and sports fan, and especially enjoyed tennis, the Chicago Cubs, and the Green Bay Packers. A prolific knitter, Mary's specialty was the family Christmas stockings created for each member of the extended Brault family. And as a former high school math teacher, Mary enjoyed math and cringed at even the thought of her grandchildren using calculators to do their numbers.
Most important, Mary was beautiful, kind and honest. Her smile would light up a room. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, a devout Catholic, a strong and loving mother, a beloved Grandma and a loyal friend.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents James and Eva Landrigan, her sister Dr. Doris Jackson (the late Art) and her brother James Landrigan Jr. Mary is survived by her six children: Jerome J. Jr (Giselle Martinez) of Palatine, Jim (Mimi) of Wilmette, Cathie Murphy (John) of Glencoe, John (Vicki) of Cincinnati, OH, Molly Ryan (Sean) of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Eva Schmidt (Rob) of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren: Ellen Brault Anderson (TC), Jerome J. III (Suzana) Brault, James P. Brault and Anna Brault; Charlie, Jeb and Will Brault; Bobby Murphy (fiancee Joey Wikelski), Elizabeth Murphy and Thomas Murphy; Pamela Brault Maertz (Chris), Megan Brault Nartker (Chris), Jack Brault (fiancee Meghan Prendergast), and Madison Brault; Michael, Kevin, Catharine, Annemarie and Sarah Ryan; and, Matthew, Emily and Daniel Schmidt; and three great grandchildren: Scarlett and Jerome J. Brault IV, and Henry Maertz. Mary is also survived by her brother-in-law Jack Brault (Judy) of Buffalo Grove and sister-in-law Dr. Barbara Brault of San Antonio, TX, and many cousins, nieces and nephews of the extended Brault family. We will be eternally grateful to the staff at North Shore Place and would like to especially thank her caregivers Elizabeth, Kalem, Fatima and Doris and the hospice nurses who so lovingly and tenderly cared for Mary in these final months and days. Due to the limitations and restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020