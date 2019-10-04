|
Mary L. Brod, nee DeBarre, age 89, formerly of Morton Grove. Beloved wife of John G. "Jack"; loving mother of Peggy (the late Michael) Kusmierski, Jerry (Lanna), and Janet Eileen Kreisel; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Scott) Kopacz, Stephanie Kreuger, Tracy (Adam) Barr, Eric (Chelsea) Brod, Ashley (Tim) Hendrickson, Sarah, Nina and Ryan Pitt; cherished great-grandmother of 12; fond sister of David DeBarre, Rita Keim, Jane Burns, and the late Eddie DeBarre. Visitation, Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Prayers, 11:45 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Mass, 12 noon, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation at HABEN Crematory will be private. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
