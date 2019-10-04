Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:45 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd.
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
Mary L. Brod Obituary
Mary L. Brod, nee DeBarre, age 89, formerly of Morton Grove. Beloved wife of John G. "Jack"; loving mother of Peggy (the late Michael) Kusmierski, Jerry (Lanna), and Janet Eileen Kreisel; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Scott) Kopacz, Stephanie Kreuger, Tracy (Adam) Barr, Eric (Chelsea) Brod, Ashley (Tim) Hendrickson, Sarah, Nina and Ryan Pitt; cherished great-grandmother of 12; fond sister of David DeBarre, Rita Keim, Jane Burns, and the late Eddie DeBarre. Visitation, Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Prayers, 11:45 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Mass, 12 noon, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation at HABEN Crematory will be private. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
