Mary L. Donlin
1938 - 2020
Mary Louise "Weezie" Donlin (nee Salg), resident of River Forest, died on Saturday July 4 2020, at the age of 81. Born in Oak Park on July 12, 1938 she was the wife of the late Terence James (Terry) Donlin, whom she married on June 3 1961. Beloved mother of Mary Brigid "Molly" (Steve) Dee, Terence James "TJ" Donlin, Susan Greta (Ed) Dunphy, Annie (Armin Wigger) Donlin and Michael (Annette) Donlin.

Mary Louise grew up in Oak Park, attended St Giles Grade School, and graduated from Trinity High School in 1956. and Barat College in 1960. She was a homemaker, a volunteer, a green thumb, a music lover, a patriot, and an avid sports fan, who loved entertaining at their home in River Forest and spending time at their farm in Baraboo, Wisconsin. An amazing and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be sorely missed but never forgotten. A private mass was held July 8 at St Giles Catholic Church in Oak Park. Interment was at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside. Donations to UCP Sequin Services Cicero https://ucpseguin.org and Misericordia https://www.misericordia.com/ appreciated. Arrangements by Ahern Cremation and Funeral Services. 708-383-5700.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Donlin and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
